Constance A. Roberts

Constance A. Roberts Obituary
Constance Roberts passed away on February 27th, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's. Connie and husband Craig were well respected within the Washington State Horse Racing Assoc, both here in Washington and also California. Constance is preceded in death by her husband Craig Roberts. She is survived by her son Michael Robbins, and wife Donna in Kent WA, her brother Larry Shields (wife Rebecca) from Hayden, Idaho, her nephew John Mullen in Chicago as well as 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren located in Washington state. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Heritage Court Memory Care in Everett, WA at 4230 Colby, Everett WA 98203. Constance will be missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020
