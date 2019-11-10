|
Constance Anne Krieger, Sr.
Sister Constance (Connie) Krieger, CSJP, a Sister of St. Joseph of Peace, died on November 5, 2019 in Bellevue, Washington. She was born on November 28, 1927 in Olympia, Washington, the daughter of G. Edward and Eleanor Krieger.
Her love and caring ways were reflected in her many ministries, including teaching and healthcare. Her family, friends and Sisters will remember Connie as a woman of prayer, hospitality, compassion and peace who has blessed their lives.
A Vigil Service will be held on
Tuesday, November 12, at 4:00pm
A Mass of Christian Burial will be
Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00am BOTH will be held at
St. Mary-on-the-Lake
1663 Killarney Way, Bellevue 98009
Interment, Holyrood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace Retirement Fund, P.O. Box 248, Bellevue, WA 98009
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019