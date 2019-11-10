Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Constance Anne Krieger Sr.

Constance Anne Krieger Sr. Obituary
Constance Anne Krieger, Sr.

Sister Constance (Connie) Krieger, CSJP, a Sister of St. Joseph of Peace, died on November 5, 2019 in Bellevue, Washington. She was born on November 28, 1927 in Olympia, Washington, the daughter of G. Edward and Eleanor Krieger.

Her love and caring ways were reflected in her many ministries, including teaching and healthcare. Her family, friends and Sisters will remember Connie as a woman of prayer, hospitality, compassion and peace who has blessed their lives.

A Vigil Service will be held on

Tuesday, November 12, at 4:00pm

A Mass of Christian Burial will be

Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00am BOTH will be held at

St. Mary-on-the-Lake

1663 Killarney Way, Bellevue 98009

Interment, Holyrood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace Retirement Fund, P.O. Box 248, Bellevue, WA 98009

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019
