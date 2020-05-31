Constance (Connie) Horton
Connie was born May 27, 1959 in Burien, WA and died of a sudden heart attack on May 19, 2020. She grew up in the Seahurst neighborhood and harbored many happy memories of life on 18th SW. She attended Highline Schools-- Lake Burien Elementary, Seahurst Junior High, and Highline High School. She went on to complete a nursing degree at Seattle Pacific University. Her nursing career was at Virginia Mason-- a hospital she felt held high standards and she was proud to be a part of the VM team. It was here she was chosen to receive the Daisy Award which honors extraordinary nurses for their skill and compassion. Connie was well versed in many subjects and was an interested/interesting conversationalist with a quick wit and keen sense of humor. We will miss her laugh.
Constance Elaine was preceded in death by her brother Steve. She is survived by parents Ray and Sue, much-loved nieces and nephews Craig (Katie), Philip (Chelsea) and Jana (Taylor). Greats: Cora, Luke, Sam and Georgia. She will also be missed by her very special cousins and friends. Since Connie can no longer perform any Random Acts of Kindness, please do some for her. Thank you.
You can sign Connie's online guestbook at www.legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.