Our dear Connie Jo (aka "CJ"), passed away in hospice on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She endured many months of chemotherapy and quarantining, while coping with the death of her beloved mother, Dorothy Davis Moshofsky. Connie inspired us with her courage.



Born January 2, 1949, in Portland, Oregon, Connie attended Lincoln HS, PCC and Portland State University. She was a woman of intelligence, warmth and action in a variety of arenas. She loved cooking and entertaining, lending a skilled, welcome hand to many parties.



She married young and gave birth to her only child, Chad Rail in 1967. He died in San Francisco, 1996, with Connie's hand in his.



She brought her considerable knowledge and drive to the world of insurance employee benefits starting in Portland, ending as a top-tier representative in the Seattle / Tacoma area, Houston and Chicago. Upon returning to Seattle, she started a new career at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.



A connection to Argentina began with her participation in Rotary and a project providing an ambulance to a rural area. Her selfless involvement resulted in a network of close friends. Her passion for fishing took her on solo adventures to South America, a continent for which she developed a keen affinity.



Connie met John Olson on a Mazatlan vacation in 2002, and discovering a shared love of fishing and travel, they married on 4/4/2004. John said "Connie was the kindest, most loving and caring person I ever met". After retirement they moved to Longview, Washington to be close to the "best fishing" in the Pacific NW and family in Oregon.



A major force in her life was her faith in Jesus Christ. She made many loving friends at Journey SDA church in Kelso-Longview while devoting much of her time and labor. Her friend Derreta Winsor stated "what made us kindred spirits was we believed in a trustable God. His love never stops and He is working everything to the greater good".



Knowing and loving CJ, we must mention Max, the King Charles Spaniel who stole John and Connies' hearts.



Thank you to Gloria Westerfield, who helped Connie in her final months; and Mary Jo Drake.



Survivors include husband, John Olson; sisters Annette Taylor (Stephen, niece Madeline, nephews Forrest and Ian); Paula Ritter (Jim Camin); Lori Morgan (Lucy Richert, nephew Jeff Vigil); Terri Morgan (Dave Weller, nieces Hannah and Clare); Thann McLeod (Bruce); aunt Eleanor Heitmeyer; cousin Karen Collell; stepsons Bart Olson (Brenda, granddaughter Madelynn); Brett Olson (grandson Zachary); Beau Olson (Jamie Hawkins, granddaughter Gabby) and a long list of extended family members and friends including her "second son" in Argentina, Edgardo Kawior (Laura, Matias & Ezequiel).



Suggested donations: Community Hospice, Hospice Care Center, Longview.



