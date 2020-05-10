|
Constance Yvonne Brog
Constance Yvonne Brog (Connie) passed away quietly in her group home in Bellevue on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after suffering a stroke earlier in the month. Connie was born to loving parents, Sophus Tegner (Bob) and Helen Jacobson in Wittenberg, WI on March 3, 1932. The family moved from Wisconsin to Seattle, WA when Connie was a young girl and they settled in Ballard. She graduated from Ballard High School and went on to attend the University of Washington and Pacific Lutheran College in Tacoma, WA. It was there she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Lee Brog from Seattle, WA. They were married after Bob's graduation in 1953. Soon after, Bob reported to active duty in the Marine Corps, so they moved to Quantico, VA for boot camp. Bob was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan during the Korean War and Connie joined him there with newborn daughter Debra in tow. The Brog's returned to Seattle after the war and they settled in Bellevue. By 1961 sons Gary and David had joined the family.
Connie loved the outdoors so many vacations were spent camping and fishing at various state parks in the northwest. She was an excellent mom and homemaker. She would sow curtains for bedrooms, pick berries and make jam, make homemade Christmas ornaments and manage rental properties. Bob's career found them hosting Boeing executives and executives from many airlines. The grace that was expressed as mom and homemaker shone forth as a gracious host to these guests. She could do it all.
Connie's trust and faith in a loving God was the center of her life. Everything she did flowed from this source. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church from the mid-1950s, was involved in women's ministry, and taught Sunday and Vacation Bible School. After the kids left home, she served as a Bible Study Fellowship leader for many years. It was not uncommon to be talking to someone in Bellevue only to realize that they knew Connie from BSF.
Connie is survived by her loving brother Bryan (& Karen Jacobson) and children Debra (& Mike Regele), Gary (& Cynthia Brog) and David (& Kathy Brog), 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Her husband preceded her in death on February 20, 2019. She was a great daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family, as well as a great friend to many. We miss her tremendously but know we'll re-join her in heaven one day.
Funeral Services are tentatively planned for later this year in Bellevue, dependent upon resolution of the COV-ID19 virus.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020