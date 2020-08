Cord Heinrich Harms Zum SpreckelCord Heinrich Harms zum Spreckel, age 85, passed away peacefully from complications due to cancer.Rostock, Germany, June 18, 1935Vashon Island, July 23, 2020Grateful for the path he cut for us with curiosity and appreciation for joys great and small.Inspired by his integrity, confidence, and consideration for those around him.Comforted by the memories that will keep him with us.~ Jane, Christian, Trika and Pieter, Daan, Marein and Abe