Corey Charles Kahler
Corey was born August 28, 1981 and passed from this earth May 21, 2019. Corey was a goofy lovable kid that turned into a goofy lovable man, who was smart, funny, loyal and charmed everyone that was lucky enough to meet him. An insatiable curiosity about a myriad of topics coupled with a creative mind gave him a thirst for knowledge and resulted in many unique life experiences.
Corey is survived by his wife Carrie Kahler; father Charles Kahler (Stacy), mother Stephanie Propst (Mike), sister Marcie Davis (James), sister Alyssa Propst; nephew Noah Davis and niece Madelyn.
Corey's Memorial Service will be Friday June 7 at 4:00 p.m. at
St. Mark's Episcopalian Cathedral
1245 10th Ave E, Seattle WA
