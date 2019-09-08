|
Corinne Sophie Barneich
November 22, 1925 - August 9, 2019 Corinne was born in Everett WA to Bill and Esther Carlson. She married Ed Barneich in 1948 and was married for 71 years, during which time she had 2 children and moved around to cities including Honolulu, Walla Walla, Longview, Seattle and over 45 years in Yarrow Point. Corinne enjoyed and excelled in a lifelong love of homemaking, knitting, flower arrangements, bridge, cooking, golf, singing, church and entertaining. Known as an angel to her husband and her entire family, she was endlessly generous to others. She knitted sweaters, hats and afghans, presented flower bouquets, and baked cookies for charity, family, friends and neighbors. Corinne is survived by her husband Ed, son David (Marsha), daughter Lynn, grandsons Chris (Somer), and Matthew, and greatgrandchildren Britton and Kendall.
Donations in memory can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Bellevue WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019