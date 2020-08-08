1/1
Corliss "Corky" Pricer
1934 - 2020
Corliss "Corky" Pricer

Corliss ("Corky") Pricer, age 85, of Edmonds, WA, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on the morning of June 17, 2020 in the company of Gloria Stucky, her housemate and best friend for the last 32 years. She was born Corliss Doreen Bachofner to Gus and Lillie Bachofner in Portland, OR on July 14, 1934 and although she was a very private person, she nevertheless spent most of her adult life working with young people and sharing her talents of music, art, and drama in service to the Lord. She is survived by her sister, Avalon Eggiman of Hillsboro, OR; four children: Ronn Pricer (Pegg) of West Linn, OR, Paul Pricer of NYC, Kathy Robinson of Everett, WA, and Jeni Lashua (Jim) of Stanwood, WA; 10 grandchildren along with 13 great grand-children; and John Pricer, former spouse, of Port Orchard, WA. Due to safety concerns during the pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Until then, please sign our guestbook at forevermissed.com.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
