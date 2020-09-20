Cornelius Peter
Van Ness III
Peter passed away peacefully at home in Lynnwood, Washington, May 1, 2020. His loving wife of 15 years, and daughter Kristy, were by his side. He bravely battled cancer for the past two years.
Peter was born in Long Beach, California on September 29, 1939, to Virginia Cheatham and Cornelius Peter Van Ness II. He and his family moved to Seattle in 1945. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout.
He was a graduate of Lakeside School, and the University of Washington, (Phi Delta Theta), with a major in History. He served in Vietnam as a Naval officer. He then graduated from the Harvard Business School in 1970.
Peter completed a lifelong career in financial planning in 2012. He then became a founding member and Treasurer of Uniting Hearts Networking Institute, including the Unity Museum on University Avenue in Seattle. The Board of Directors sorely miss his long-range vision and planning skills.
Peter's family and friends will miss his elaborate dinners, witty toasts, and lively conversation. He is survived by his wife, Zabine, daughter, Kristy Stirling (John) of Woodinville and his siblings: Anne Farrell (Robert); Denny Van Ness (Kate) of Geyserville, California, and half-brother John Carter (Helen) of New Zealand. He also leaves his much loved nieces Ginny Day (Sean), Susie Landsem (Doug) and Sarah Van Ness (Scott). Lastly, he leaves many grandnieces, grandnephew, and their children,
In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to UHNI at http://Unitymuseum.org
in his memory.