Craig Alan Lindstrom
Craig Alan Lindstrom

Craig Alan Lindstrom, loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather passed away at Franciscan Hospice House on July 29, 2020. Craig was born to Paul and Dorothy Lindstrom July 17, 1949.

He is survived by his wife Dawn, son Paul Christopher Lindstrom, sisters: Cheryl Petrie and Karen Mercier, grandchildren Alix Lindstrom and Bronte Lindstrom.

Due to the Covid-19 virus a celebration of life will be scheduled when permitted. In lieu of flowers please donate to Burien C.A.R.E.S. a no kill animal shelter and non-profit, 909 SW 151st St. Burien WA 98166 (206)812-2737.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
