Craig Katsumi Fujimoto
Craig Katsumi Fujimoto

Born April 23, 1954 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Craig Katsumi Fujimoto passed away in Kent, Washington on June 26, 2020 at the age of 66. He graduated from the University of Hawaii in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He was recruited by the Boeing Company and worked for them until he retired in 2014. He is survived by his spouse, Wei-Jayne, his two children, Devin and Dana, his parents, Katsuji and Helen Fujimoto, and his brother, Mark Fujimoto. Private remembrance was held July 8, 2020.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
