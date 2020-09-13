Craig L. Goodwin
With great sadness, we share the passing of Craig Luther Goodwin, our precious husband, father, and grandfather, who was swept into the Mowich River at Mt. Rainier N.P. on August 18, 2020 while on a hiking trip. He loved his family beyond measure, and will be missed dearly by his wife of 54 years, Judy and his children Hillary (Dan), and Craig (Nancy). His 4 grandkids, Nathan, Claire, Noel, and Lane were his pride and joy. Craig grew up in Sumner, WA and attended WSU where he played football and was part of the memorable 1965 "Cardiac Kids" season.
After receiving his Master's Degree in Business, his career led his family to Delaware, Tacoma, North Carolina and finally to Lake Sawyer in Black Diamond where he lived for 38 years. Once retired his focus turned to serving the community as a member of the City Council, and as a photographer, local historian, and naturalist. In 2018 Craig was named Citizen of the Year for his work with the Council, the Black Diamond Community Center and for his blog, Black Diamond NOW. He was a tireless advocate for preserving natural resources for future generations. Craig is watching over his family from heaven where he has a bird's eye view of all that he loved.
A celebration of his life is planned for July 2021 at his home. Gifts of remembrance can be made to the Black Diamond Community Center or a charity of your choice
.