Craig Leyva, 56, of Austin, Texas, passed away November 20, 2018.

He was born August 30, 1962, the only child of Carol (Szymanski) LeClair and Gerald Leyva. He spent his childhood in Ludington, MI relocating to Las Vegas as a teenager, and to Seattle as a young adult where he formed lifelong friendships and gained a second family. Craig was an adventurous and spontaneous character. He had a real passion for the outdoors and loved many sports, especially boating. He spent most of his working career in the hotel industry including the Four Seasons and the Marriott Corporation.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Gerald and Dianne Leyva of Las Vegas, and his cousins in Ludington.

Craig was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Dave "Eagle" and Helen Szymanski, and his mother Carol LeClair.

A memorial service will take place at his close friends the Kings on Saturday, April 13.

Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
