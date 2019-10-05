|
Craig Loring Johnson
Craig Loring Johnson, age 72, after a long battle with his health, was called by his Heavenly Father to go home on August 8, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas, while surrounded by his wife and family.
Craig was born and raised in Seattle & Edmonds, WA, graduated in 1965 from Edmonds High School and played football for the University of Texas in his freshman year. In the late 1960's, he changed directions in his career and began fishing in Alaska. In 1976, he was in a life-changing motor vehicle accident that left him paralyzed from the mid-chest down. After recovery and rehabilitation, he began competitive downhill snow skiing in the Paralympics, in which he won two Bronze medals in Regional and a Gold medal in National. He also coached children soccer for over 30 years. Craig loved spending time with his wife, of over 14 years, and family and would take them on house-boating trips to Eastern Washington & Canada.
Craig had an amazing and awe-inspiring life and with his positive attitude always prevailing, he was a great inspiration to everyone that came in contact with him and if you did, you were friends...you just couldn't help it.
Craig is survived by his wife Gina Johnson, son Jeffery Craig Johnson & Julie Johnson, daughters Christie Carrell-Cole & Rob Cole, Wendi Landeros & Tony Landeros, Adriana Lee & Brett Lee, and Anastacia Gonzalez, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loring Cyrus Johnson & Sarah Jane Bushnell Johnson, sister Debbie Johnson Dawson & brother Scott Edward Johnson.
A private Celebration of Life and Interment will be held in Seattle, WA on October 5, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 5, 2019