Craig Marlin Bassen
Craig Marlin Bassen

Craig Marlin Bassen, 68, of Galena Missouri otherwise known as Dad, Pa, Big Brudder and Hip Cat was born December 11, 1951 to Ervin Ernest Bassen and Beverly Jane Assagaard Bassen at George Airforce Base in Adelanto California and left this world peacefully on August 14, 2020.

Craig grew up in Bellevue Washington and graduated from Newport High School 1970. He continued his education at CTC, Lynnwood Computer Technical College. Then moved to Galena Missouri. Craig retired from Springfield City Utilities with 23 years of service.

Craig was a sweet, gentle soul as well as a natural comedian, musician, gardener, chef, coppersmith and pool player. He left behind many friends and a heartbroken family including his son Travis Craig Bassen and wife Penny; daughter Amber Rae Bassen Sparks and husband Darrell all from Bassen Ridge, Missouri; sister Carin Bassen Hinman and husband Rob of Lake Stevens Washington; 2 grandsons, Aaryn Ricket of Nixa Missouri and Tristen Sparks of Linn Missouri.

A celebration of Craig's life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

