Craig Scott VanDevender

Craig Scott VanDevender Obituary
Craig Scott

Van Devender

Craig Scott Van Devender, 51, of Spokane, WA unexpectedly passed away on August 21, 2019. Born in Schenectady, NY on September 28, 1967 to Thomas and Gertrude Van Devender.

Craig graduated from high school in Sao Paulo, Brazil, attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA and graduated from Washington State University. Craig was a proud and loving father of two sons, Conrad and Emerson to which he was very happy being a father and He is survived by his mother, Gertrude; sister, Tracey Kimbrell and her husband Clay; brothers, Eric and Alex; and many nieces and nephews. Most of all, Craig leaves behind the love of his life, best friend and wife, Julie.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7th

at 2:00PM in Spokane at

St. Mark's Lutheran Church

In lieu of flowers, donations would be gladly accepted by Reach for the Future or Maltby Pony Baseball.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019
