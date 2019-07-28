|
|
Craig Steven Wetzel
Craig Wetzel died in his Renton home at the age of 61 on Sunday, July 21. Craig is survived by his wife Elizabeth, children Ariel and Logan, and grandson Rory. Craig proudly served from 1976 to 2005 in the United States Coast Guard. Craig was a graduate of The United Association Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 32 Apprenticeship Program in 1987. Craig enjoyed camping, mountain biking, and spending time with his family.
Craig's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6 at noon at Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church (9656 Waters Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118) and at 3 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery (18600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98042). Donations in Craig's memory may be made to the Coast Guard Foundation at coastguardfoundation.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019