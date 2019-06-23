|
|
Craig Ullom
Craig Ullom was born in Pontiac, Michigan on September 8, 1961 and died at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, Washington on June 17, 2019. He was a beloved son, father, brother and grandfather. Remembered always as a great mechanic (the "Boat Doctor"), animal lover, dreamer, tinkerer, fisherman and master story teller. Craig worked hard and tried valiantly to the end.
He is survived by parents Jean Ullom (Mycol), Joseph Ullom (Lila), daughter Tiffanie Yumang Sequoia, Jamie Ullom, five grand daughters and three sisters (Sandy, Susan and Joan) and their families. His other children were Bob the Cat, and dogs (Abby, Zeus and Tipper).
A celebration of Craig's eclectic life will be held on Friday, July 5 at 3:00 pm at Jean Ullom's house. For more information please send Jean an email at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Craig's memory to a "no kill" pet shelter - Cares in Burien or Seattle Humane in Bellevue.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019