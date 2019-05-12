Cynthia Jo Marriott



Cynthia Jo Marriott, age 69, died on April 13, 2019 at her home in Bothell. Cindy was born in Seattle on June 6, 1949 to JoAnn (Lorentson) and Donald Faulkner and graduated from Bellevue HS in 1968. She went on to graduate from the University of Washington with a bachelor's degree in Russian language (1972) and an MBA (1978). Cindy dedicated her career to the aerospace industry and spent the last 25 years as President of D&D Sales, Inc. She had a passion for reading, traveling, and all things UW, but her greatest joys were her friends and family, particularly her granddaughters. Cindy is survived by a large and loving extended family and countless dear friends.



A party to celebrate Cindy's life and legacy will be held



on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Noon at Husky Stadium. Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019