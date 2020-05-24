|
|
Cynthia (Gloria) Jones
Cynthia (Gloria) Myunghwa Jones, age 76, passed away on May 16, 2020 at her lakeside home in the Madrona neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, with her beloved son Marlon in attendance. Gloria had fought a valiant battle with both liver cancer and pancreatic cancer, demonstrating strength, fortitude and tenacity.
Cynthia, known to her many friends as Gloria, was born to Rose Quinimi Nob and Myung Shik Kim in Honolulu, HI. She moved to Seattle, Washington where she met and married her husband Lloyd Wells Jones and raised their son Marlon Bartley Jones.
Gloria was a Real Estate agent at Gerrard, Beattie & Knapp, an interior designer, and after the death of her husband Lloyd moved to Los Angeles, becoming an integral part of her brother-in-law Quincy Jones' administrative staff. She often traveled with him globally and remembered most fondly meeting and dining with Nelson Mandela.
Gloria had a lifelong passion for antiques, admiring and collecting them wherever she lived. She was a loving role model to many young women among her family and friends demonstrating autonomy, leadership and decisiveness. She suffered no fools, and they soon knew it, but once a friend, Gloria was ever faithful and supportive.
Gloria Jones was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, and is survived by her son Marlon, her brother Harry Kim (Solvieg), her niece Tanya Meyer, and many relatives in her extended family. She leaves behind a host of loving friends in Washington and California.
Due to the statewide stay-at home order, funeral services were limited.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020