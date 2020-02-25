Home

Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Lawns Memorial Park
Redmond, WA
Cynthia Kay Porter


1960 - 2020
Cynthia Kay Porter Obituary
Cynthia Kay Porter

March 5, 1960 ~ January 15, 2020

Cynthia Kay Porter, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and cousin, passed away of natural causes in her home. Cynthia was born in Kirkland, Washington, graduated from Redmond High School and the University of Washington with a degree in English Literature. Graveside service will be February 28th, 1:00 PM at Cedar Lawns Memorial Park, Redmond, WA.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to - The Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, Idaho 83522 or Holden Village Attn; Cynthia Kay Porter Memorial Gifts, HC 0 Box 2, Chelan, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 25, 2020
