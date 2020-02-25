|
|
Cynthia Kay Porter
March 5, 1960 ~ January 15, 2020
Cynthia Kay Porter, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and cousin, passed away of natural causes in her home. Cynthia was born in Kirkland, Washington, graduated from Redmond High School and the University of Washington with a degree in English Literature. Graveside service will be February 28th, 1:00 PM at Cedar Lawns Memorial Park, Redmond, WA.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to - The Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, Idaho 83522 or Holden Village Attn; Cynthia Kay Porter Memorial Gifts, HC 0 Box 2, Chelan, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 25, 2020