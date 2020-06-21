Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family

Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family

Cynthia Lou Werle



August 6, 1959 ~ June 11, 2020



Beloved wife, mother, grand-mother and sister. Survived by her husband John Werle, daughter Lisa Cleveland, son Jason Backman, grandsons J.T and Logan Backman and sister Melody Watts. She loved deeply and is deeply loved by all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store