Cynthia Lou Werle
August 6, 1959 ~ June 11, 2020
Beloved wife, mother, grand-mother and sister. Survived by her husband John Werle, daughter Lisa Cleveland, son Jason Backman, grandsons J.T and Logan Backman and sister Melody Watts. She loved deeply and is deeply loved by all.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.