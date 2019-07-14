Resources More Obituaries for Cynthia McManus Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cynthia Louise McManus

August 23, 1948 ~ April 28, 2019



After a seven-year battle with breast cancer, Cindi passed away at home at the age of 70 in the presence of loved ones. She is survived by many dear friends and her daughter, Samantha, her son-in-law, Eric, her two grandchildren, Connor and Avery, and her cat, Buzz.



Cindi was born in Vashon, WA and adopted as a newborn by George and Phyllis Priestley of Seattle, where she lived for much of her life. While she lived occasionally elsewhere, including Paris and Lake Tahoe, Seattle was always the place Cindi came home to.



Cindi's love of travel began early and continued throughout her life. As a young adult, she backpacked throughout Europe. In later years, her travels brought her to many places, but her favorite trips were generally those spent in Puerto Vallarta or New Orleans.



Cindi was married three times and had one daughter, for whom she was a loving, dedicated and proudly unconventional mother. Never one to shy from adventure, Cindi was a rock climber, a skier, a skydiver, a scuba diver and a sailor. She loved music, nature and gardening. She also loved cooking and good food, though despite her many efforts, she never did succeed in getting her daughter to like raw oysters.



A self-taught glass artist, Cindi was well-known in the local art community as the owner of Oh My Glass art studio in Greenwood. She first learned how to make stained glass in 1975 while pregnant with her daughter and over time turned her art into her profession. At her studio, she was proud to feature her own work and that of more than one hundred other local artists. Today, her windows, jewelry and other glass art can be found throughout Seattle and scattered around the world. While not working in her studio, Cindi also loved volunteering in her community teaching art to children and kept every one of the thank you cards the children ever made for her.



Cindi's initial breast cancer diagnosis came in 2012 when she was about to become a grandmother for the first time. She bravely faced treatment while also celebrating the excitement of meeting her new grandson. Unfortunately, her cancer returned in 2016 with a Stage 4 terminal diagnosis - two years after the birth of her second grandchild and just ten days before Cindi was to move into a new home close to her family. At the time of her diagnosis, she was given six months to two years to live, but she was determined to live long enough to ensure her young grandchildren would always remember her and she ultimately survived for three years. Because not even cancer was going to tell her what to do.



While Cindi always tried to live life to the fullest, she especially made the most of those last three years, spending time with family and friends, traveling extensively, going to shows, concerts and movies, and spoiling her grandchildren with her seemingly infinite supply of cookies. She passed away two weeks after returning from her final trip to Puerto Vallarta - where despite being very ill and on holiday from hospice, she still was able to enjoy the sun, the pool and all of the finest guacamole, watermelon margaritas and pia coladas that Mexico had to offer.



A celebration of Cindi's life will be held with friends and family on July 20 in her backyard garden that she adored. True to her adventurous spirit, Cindi's ashes will be distributed in many places, including a portion that will be interred on July 21 at Lake View Cemetery, with a view of the city in which she raised her daughter and near the playground where she watched her grandchildren play.



In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to or Lifelong.



