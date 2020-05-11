Home

Sunrise 10/31/49 ~ Sunset 5/1/20 Cynthia Salvador Soimis passed away at Evergreen Hospital, Kirkland, WA from complications due to Covid-19. She is survived by her two children; Willie B Heard III and Rayna Heard. She also leaves behind her two grandchildren; Willie Heard (Armani) and Elijah James Heard (EJ). Cynthia was a hard working, loving, giving mother and friend. She retired from Boeing. Cynthia enjoyed taking care of her cat and two parakeets. She loved walking, watching movies and eating a good meal with a Pepsi. Cynthia knew the Lord and desired for all her family to know Jesus. Cynthia will be missed dearly by all those who loved her.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 11, 2020
