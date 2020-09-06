D. Mahieu-Johnson

D Mahieu-Johnson4-26-1939 to 8-9-2020D Mahieu-Johnson, formerly Dorothy Marie Evans born in Sylacauga, Alabama has passed. Born the daughter of a country doctor, Kenneth Patton Evans, D leaves behind her sister, Sally in Los Angeles and her niece Kimberly in New Orleans and other family in Tennessee. D has lived in the Seattle area for many years and will be missed by her loving husband Gary and many friends here in the Northwest. A beautiful woman with a gentle southern way made her perfect for her long career in aviation which she loved.Her career started as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines, then moving to Continental Airlines as an in-flight instructor for several years. An opportunity for adventure came to her as a flight attendant flying with Air Micronesia. At a later time, she returned to Seattle and was hired on with the Port of Seattle as a ramp supervisor for several years. An opportunity for the first ever Superintendent of Security at SEA/TAC was created. This was a request from the FAA for a Superintendent in the field of Security. D who had educated herself in FAA regulations got the job, it was a proud moment.After retirement she met her future husband and they settled in the area. They continued having many travels together. We love you, D. God Speed to the Heavenly Airport.Please share your thoughts and stories about D and sign the online register at