1/1
D. Mahieu-Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D Mahieu-Johnson

4-26-1939 to 8-9-2020

D Mahieu-Johnson, formerly Dorothy Marie Evans born in Sylacauga, Alabama has passed. Born the daughter of a country doctor, Kenneth Patton Evans, D leaves behind her sister, Sally in Los Angeles and her niece Kimberly in New Orleans and other family in Tennessee. D has lived in the Seattle area for many years and will be missed by her loving husband Gary and many friends here in the Northwest. A beautiful woman with a gentle southern way made her perfect for her long career in aviation which she loved.

Her career started as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines, then moving to Continental Airlines as an in-flight instructor for several years. An opportunity for adventure came to her as a flight attendant flying with Air Micronesia. At a later time, she returned to Seattle and was hired on with the Port of Seattle as a ramp supervisor for several years. An opportunity for the first ever Superintendent of Security at SEA/TAC was created. This was a request from the FAA for a Superintendent in the field of Security. D who had educated herself in FAA regulations got the job, it was a proud moment.

After retirement she met her future husband and they settled in the area. They continued having many travels together. We love you, D. God Speed to the Heavenly Airport.

Please share your thoughts and stories about D and sign the online register at

www.hawthornefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved