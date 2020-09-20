Dagmar Marie Braun
In the early morning hours of September 5, 2020, our mom, Dagmar Marie Braun, passed away in her sleep at the age of 94 in Kirkland, Washington. Mom had seemed nearly immortal to us. She was a strong, vibrant, smart, dynamic woman-an impression not dimmed by her frailty of the past few years. Born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, Mom was a willful, adventurous spirit with an internal strength born from living with the fear and horror of WWII and Nazi invasion of her country. She immigrated to the U.S. when the war ended to become a young war bride after meeting her true love, our dad Jerry G. Braun, who was a U.S. soldier of Czech heritage stationed in Europe.
After the early child-rearing years, Mom studied landscape design in college and became a well-known and respected landscape designer--and then the first female contractor in California. Despite her busy schedule, Mom always came home in time to prepare a homemade dinner, typically one of her wonderful Czech dishes.
Mom always looked for ways to reinvent herself. Even after retiring from her landscaping career, she wanted to stay busy! She took up stained glass work, joined a writers' group in her 80's, and self-published her autobiography.
Mom deeply loved our dad (who passed in 1991) and her daughters Ellen Braun Kelly, Liz Braun and Ami Palmer. She also adored, as they did her, her grandchildren: Tom, Dawn, Erik, Jake, Peter, Cassie, Joe and Lydia. She has one surviving sister, Dana. Her sister Eva, one year younger, was her best friend and frequent adventure companion when Eva visited from Prague. Mom even found love again late in life, and married Andrew Jones, who preceded her in death. Mom has left a family legacy that will echo for years to come: Memories of countless holidays she hosted after spending hours putting together traditional Czech meals. Stories about growing up in Czechoslovakia. Mom's wisdom. Her drive. Her humor-and most importantly-her sweet, enduring love.
We love you, Mom.
