Dagny R. Perkins
Dagny R. Perkins passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia on June 11, 2020, in Issaquah, Washington. Dagny was 93 years old. Born Dagny Ranghild Myrwang on November 21, 1926 in Mt. Horab, Wisconsin, Dagny was the fifth of six children raised by Pastor Jentoff H. Myrwang and his wife Margrethe. As a daughter of a Lutheran pastor, Dagny lived as part of many church communities including Baltic, South Dakota, Prince Rupert, B.C., and Poulsbo, Washington, where she graduated from North Kitsap High School in 1943. The Lutheran faith continued to be a source of strength for Dagny throughout her life. She was most recently a member of the congregation at University Lutheran Church.
Her favorite time of her childhood was when she lived on a farm in Baltic. She loved hearing the sound of thunderstorms and she developed a lifelong love for all animals which continued throughout her life.
After graduating high school, her brother Haakon Myrwang invited her to see him perform big band music as a singer and trumpet player with the Jackie Souder Orchestra. One of his classmates at the University of Washington was Robert Clay Perkins. He was in attendance the same night when he met Dagny, and their romance started with the sound of big band music in the air. After deciding to elope on New Years Eve,1946, Dagny and Robert were married and lived above the old Bartell Drug Store in the University District of Seattle. Dagny worked at the drug store and helped to support her husband as he finished school at the University of Washington. They were married for 56 years before Robert passed away in 2003.
Dagny and Robert raised seven children together in Lake Forest Park, Washington. Dagny supported her children as they became confirmed Lutherans, as well as through their sports, music, and scouting endeavors. Dagny was a frequent chaperone on school trips, and in the late 1960's, she served as the PTSA president at Lake Forest Park Elementary, where she won the Golden Acorn Award, and was instrumental in helping start the first elementary sex education program in the United States. Dagny loved music, all types of children, and the chance to be in the outdoors as much as possible.
After staying home to raise her children, Dagny worked in the healthcare industry for over thirty years as a Unit Clerk in the emergency rooms of Northwest and Stevens Hospitals. Dagny was sought after by both nurses and doctors for her ability to calm down patients, to lend a caring ear, and to help with difficult situations with her warm smile and friendly personality. Dagny had the gift of sharing unconditional love with everyone she met.
As a mother of a large family, a woman who worked and raised her seven kids, and as a lifelong supporter of education, Dagny was ahead of her time as a progressive woman. She supported environmental issues, and treating all people with love and respect. At the age of ninety, she even waited in line at Safeco Field for over two hours to hear Bernie Sanders speak.
Dagny was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her sisters Solveig, Margaret, and Charlotte, her brother Haakon, and her daughters Charlene and Kathleen. She is survived by her sister Ruth, daughter Aileen, sons Robert (Kathi), Craig, Gary, and Michael (Tricia). Dagny was loved by her six grand children, numerous nephews and nieces, and many others that knew her. Her beautiful spirit will be missed. A small private funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14th, 2020, at 12:00PM at the Abbey View Memorial Park, in Brier, Washington. Donations may be made in memory of Dagny R. Perkins, at the Washington State chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
.