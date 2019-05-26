|
Dale A. Henning
UW Prof. Dale A. Henning passed away on May 15, 2019 in Bellingham, WA at the age of 94. Above all else, he was devoted to Joan, his wife of nearly 67 years, and his family. He was generous and loyal, sought to build a warm community of family, friends and colleagues, and was loved deeply by his family. His smile and laughter were contagious, and his playful demeanor brought joy to everyone he met. He is survived by his wife, Joan, son Randy, daughters Leslie, Nancy, and Jackie, and seven grandchildren. Please share your memories of Dale where his complete obituary is online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019