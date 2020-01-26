|
Dale Bruce Alberda
Passed away in his home in Snohomish, WA on January 16, 2020 due to complications from cancer treatment. He was a beloved husband, wonderful father to his seven children and much-loved grandpa to thirteen grandchildren with one more on the way.
Dale was born February 20, 1945 in Seattle, Washington and grew up in Belgrade, Montana. He started out his path in life in true Montana fashion working as a cowboy and then went on to serve in the US Army stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, complete his BS from Montana State University in Business Administration and eventually move back to Seattle where he built a career in marine finance and raised his seven children with his wife Janene.
While his career took him around the world including time spent living in the UK and Singapore, his most loved place was always Montana. He therefore asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to scholarships for the Montana State Rodeo Team. Donations may be sent to the following address: MSU Alumni Foundation, 1501 S. 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715. Please include "Dale Alberda Rodeo Scholarship" in the memo line.
A private memorial service for family will be held in the spring at the Gallatin River in Montana.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020