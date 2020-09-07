1/1
Dale G. Baumgartner
Dale G. Baumgartner

Dale passed away on the afternoon of August 19, 2020, in Shoreline, WA. There will be no public memorial service; only a small family gathering to celebrate his life.

Dale was born January 2, 1934, to Alfred and Stella Baumgartner on a farm near Courtenay, ND. He grew up on the farm and attended Courtenay High School, where he was valedictorian of his class. He then attended Jamestown College, where he majored in Accounting.

Dale started his career in public accounting in Seattle with the national firm of Ernst & Ernst. He later went to work for a local CPA, which in the early 1960s grew into a partnership named Baumgartner and Hull. The firm continued to grow, and in the early 1980s it was one of the largest local CPA firms in Seattle, known as Baumgartner, Kuekelhan & Crutcher. Later, the firm merged with the national firm of Grant Thornton and became its Seattle office, where Dale retired as managing partner.

Dale's quiet strength, steady leadership, and warm laugh will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife Ruth of 58 years, sons Grant (fiance; Julie) and Bill (Michelle); grandchildren Cassidy (Vince) Peterson, Alek Baumgartner, Winter Baumgartner, Jadyn (fiance; Gibson Berryhill) Baumgartner; and great-grandson Aason Baumgartner.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 7, 2020.
