Dale Searcy
Dale Alfred Searcy, age 87 passed away peacefully in Des Moines, WA Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Dale is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Searcy) Lang; son, Ken Searcy and sister, Delores Searcy Gunther and her husband, Jean of Topeka, KS.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:30am at Marlatt Funeral Home. Committal and Military Honors will be given at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019