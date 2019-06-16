Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlatt Funeral Home & Crematory
713 CENTRAL AVE N
KENT, WA 98032
(253) 852-2620
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Searcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Searcy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale Searcy Obituary
Dale Searcy

Dale Alfred Searcy, age 87 passed away peacefully in Des Moines, WA Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Dale is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Searcy) Lang; son, Ken Searcy and sister, Delores Searcy Gunther and her husband, Jean of Topeka, KS.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:30am at Marlatt Funeral Home. Committal and Military Honors will be given at Tahoma National Cemetery.

Please sign his online guestbook at marlattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marlatt Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now