Dale SteenBorn September 10, 1921 in Seattle; died August 4, 2020. Dale lived most of his life in the family home near Greenlake.Dale was preceded in death by Mildred, his loving wife of 66 years. He is loved and missed by his children, Trudy Smeby (George), Ted Steen, Heidi LaFrance (Paul); 7 grandchildren and their spouses; and 12 great-grandchildren.To read the full obituary and sign the guestbook go to harveyfuneral.com