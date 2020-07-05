Dale Stephen Neumann
April 9, 1945 ~ June 20, 2020
Dale grew up in Seattle's Wallingford area and in 1976 built a triplex nearby while attending college and working at Metro Transit. Spent summers at the family cabin on Mutiny Bay, fishing and clamming with good friend Wally (Ann).
Graduated from Lincoln HS with the Class of 1963. Attended North Seattle Community College for a two-year degree. There he met lifelong friend and car buddy Dave (Kim).
Joined the Air Force (1963-1967) where he served at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, AK and at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, NV. There he met another lifelong friend Roger (Karen), known as "the brother from another mother." After his military duty, Dale worked as an auto mechanic, a salesman for Hydronamics, ran his own Gulf Service Station in Kirkland, worked on the Alaskan Pipeline in Prudoe Bay, and finished his career as a King County Metro Base Chief from 1974 to 2000. Glenn (Rhonda), Dan, Greg, Joe, Mike, and many other Metro employees have remained cherished friends over the years.
Dale also operated D & J Craftsman, a remodeling business. His '49 Plymouth and weekly Cars and Coffee rallies brought him more lifelong friends and some trophies.
Dale loved skiing at Mt Baker, being the crew chief for the Miss Rock hydroplane in the Fred Leland, Jack Barrie, and Chip Hanauer years, and spending five years visiting every Native American casino in Washington state. Dale served on the board of G.R.O.W.S. (Grandparents' Rights of Washington State) which required him to testify in front of legislative committees in Olympia. His dream was finally realized in 2018 when the Grandparents' Bill of Rights was passed.
Survived by wife Judy of 42 years, son Justin, sister Linda, grandson Dylan, niece Lisa (Frank), grand-nephew Nick, step-brother Dan (Myrt), step-sister Arlene (Tom), 96 year old father in-law Earl, brother in-law John, Todd who Dale has considered a "second son" since 1978, nephews Nic (Erica) and Ian, cousins Carol and Merrilee, and cousin Heather (Mike) who sent words of encouragement from Roseburg, OR.
A Celebration of Life gathering for this one of a kind man will be postponed until April 2021 in hopes that the COVID 19 virus will have subsided by then. Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery near Covington, WA is tentatively Dale's final resting spot.
Judy suggests donations be made to G.R.O.W.S. to help families with legal fees pursue visitation rights with their grandchildren. (GROWS, 1703 Starling St., Steilacoom, WA 98388)
Another charity close to Dale's heart is the Hydroplane Museum which stores over 13,000 hydro artifacts dating back to 1904. (Donations are tax deductible; Unlimited Hydroplane Hall of Fame and Museum, Attention: Executive Director David Williams, 5917 South 196th St., Kent 98032) Closed at the present time due to the virus.
Please sign Dale's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com