Dale Thomas Mohr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Thomas Mohr

April 20, 1952 ~ May 25, 2020

With our hearts broken, we say goodbye to our beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend, Dale Mohr. He passed unexpectedly of natural causes. He was born in New Hampton, Iowa to Arlen and Constance Mohr. He grew up in Fredericksburg, Iowa with his brother Lawrence and a group of friends and he went all through school with and still lifelong brothers. He graduated from U of I (and his beloved Hawkeyes). He followed his brother to Alaska and met his Iowa girl in Fairbanks in 1986. We married at the top of Mount Alyeska in 1989 (his idea). We later moved to Maui (Dale for 8 years and Mary for 6 years). Later we moved to Kirkland WA where he worked for Osborne Construction, TBI Construction, Alaska Logistics, and Hoffman Construction. He was a rock star. He always gave 200% to his job and always strove to learn more about everything. He and Mary welcomed many beloved cats into their home over the years. And then there was football... College, NFL, and Fantasy football.

He loved the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton. He also loved his home and Mary's cooking.

A service at a later date will be held in Iowa. Fly like an eagle, my honey, you are truly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved