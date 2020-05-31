Dale Thomas Mohr



April 20, 1952 ~ May 25, 2020



With our hearts broken, we say goodbye to our beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend, Dale Mohr. He passed unexpectedly of natural causes. He was born in New Hampton, Iowa to Arlen and Constance Mohr. He grew up in Fredericksburg, Iowa with his brother Lawrence and a group of friends and he went all through school with and still lifelong brothers. He graduated from U of I (and his beloved Hawkeyes). He followed his brother to Alaska and met his Iowa girl in Fairbanks in 1986. We married at the top of Mount Alyeska in 1989 (his idea). We later moved to Maui (Dale for 8 years and Mary for 6 years). Later we moved to Kirkland WA where he worked for Osborne Construction, TBI Construction, Alaska Logistics, and Hoffman Construction. He was a rock star. He always gave 200% to his job and always strove to learn more about everything. He and Mary welcomed many beloved cats into their home over the years. And then there was football... College, NFL, and Fantasy football.



He loved the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton. He also loved his home and Mary's cooking.



A service at a later date will be held in Iowa. Fly like an eagle, my honey, you are truly missed.



