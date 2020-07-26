Dale Vincent Klapperich



May 19, 1953 ~ July 6, 2020



After a four year battle with cancer, Dale Klapperich passed



away peacefully at age 67 at his home in Auburn with family by his side. He was born in Aberdeen, SD and grew up in Kent WA. He attended Kentridge HS and Green River College. He served three years in U.S. Army. He spent his career in construction equipment sales and retired as a regional sales manager after 25 years with Stanley Hydraulic Tools.



Dale's quick wit and sense of humor brought happiness to many people. He possessed a special quality which made every customer, friend and family member know how very special they were to him. He lived his life fully, enjoying gardening, handyman work, traveling, camping, music and spending time with his beloved family.



Dale was preceded in death by parents Laurence and Neva, siblings Joyce, Mary, Larry and Vicki. He is survived by his wife Debby, son Joshua, daughter in law Jessica, granddaughter Sadie and siblings Dolores, Joan, Ron, Denise, Lowell and Keith, and many nieces and nephews.



Dale was a fighter and he faced his illness with strength, courage and grace to the very end.



A graveside service will be held for attendance by immediately family at Hillcrest Burial Park in Kent. A larger celebration of Dale's life will be planned when the State's Covid Guidelines allow for large gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following funds. Please note that your gift is in memory of Dale Klapperich.



Payable to: UWMC Liver Cancer Research Fund



Mail to:



UW Foundation Gift Services



4333 Brooklyn Ave NE



Seattle 98195-9505



Or Payable to / mail to:



Seattle Cancer Care Alliance -



SCCA Greatest Needs



P.O. Box 24385



Seattle, WA 98124-0385



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store