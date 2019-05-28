Dan Hirota



May 16, 1973 ~ May 27, 2019



Dan passed away peacefully at his home in Seattle after a long courageous battle with cancer. Dan was born in Seattle, attended Kent Schools and graduated from Kentridge High School. He graduated from Seattle Art Institute with a degree in video business and worked at Boeing and several other companies. He later completed a degree in Finance from the University of Washington with honors, summa cum laude. He was a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial for the last 9 years where he put his education and skills to use. Dan was known as a wonderful person by all who were fortunate enough to know him.



He was a kind, considerate, and compassionate person. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Dan had many interests, including the stock market, art, music, golf and snowboarding. He was a disc jockey at Trinity nightclub for many years. He is survived by his wife, Alicia, parents Ed and Deanna Hirota, siblings, Dave (Nicole) Hirota, Mark (Haru) Hirota, nieces Maya, Macy, Misa, Kaydence, and nephew Jaxton.



A memorial service to celebrate Dan's life will be held on Sunday, June 2, at 3:00 pm at Fairwood Community United Methodist Church, 15255 SE Fairwood Blvd, Renton, 98058 Published in The Seattle Times from May 28 to May 29, 2019