Daniel Anthony Quinn
Daniel Anthony Quinn

Dan passed away peacefully July 27 with his wife Sharon and son Kyle by his side. Dan was born in Seattle, January 16, 1953 and spent most of his life in Bellevue, graduating from Bellevue High School in 1971. He worked as a ski technician for Sturtevant's before starting a new career as a sign technician for Tube Art. He then earned his credentials as a Journeyman Electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 46 until he retired in 2017. He was a man with many hobbies. He loved his Harley, his dog Macy, skiing, fishing, boating, the Seahawks, AC/DC and trips to Hawaii and Mexico. Those who were lucky enough to have Dan in their lives respected him for his straight-forward and kind approach to life. They also came to know him for a wickedly funny sense of humor accompanied by the sparkle in his eyes and a big smile behind his beard. Dan is survived by Sharon and Kyle, his brother Al (Sig), his sister JoAnn Harbert (Rick), his brother in law George McBride and numerous nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn McBride. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial contributions to the Issaquah Swedish Cancer Institute. Donations can be made via https://give.swedishfoundation.org/cancer. Please include a reference in the comments field that it is for the Issaquah Swedish Cancer Institute in memory of Daniel Quinn. Please sign Dan's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
