Daniel B. Hanley
Daniel B Hanley, 78, Fruita, CO (formerly from Seattle and it's area) died August 13, 2019 at
Hospice Center, Grand Junction, CO.
Dan retired from Foss Maritime as Director of Operations Administration. Survivors include his wife, Sharon, son Todd Hanley, Seattle WA, Stepson Britt Galbreath, Nashville, TN and preceded in death daughter, Leanne Johnson. Celebration of Life will be Sept 3, Fruita CO;
Graveside service will be in Stanwood, WA at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019