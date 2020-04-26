|
|
Daniel Bowen
Dan died unexpectedly April 21, 2020 in Renton, Washington. He was born in 1958 in Midland, Michigan to Gerald & Patricia (Ripke) Bowen. He graduated from the University of Michigan. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over thirty years. Dan is survived by his long time partner Sookmi Kim, brothers Mike (Linda) Bowen, Jim (Carol) Bowen, and Tim (Monique) Bowen and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020