Daniel Clinton Rolcik
Daniel Clinton Rolcik

Daniel Clinton Rolcik passed away on July 10, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on June 21, l934 to Mae & John Rolcik. He spent his early years in Cle Elum, Wa. & high school years in Graham, Wa. graduating from Kapowsin High School. After serving two years in the Navy he attended Central Wash U & the University of Washington, graduating in 1960.

Dan had a 30 year career as a stockbroker at UBS (Paine Webber).

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill & is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane, his children Cheryl and Mike and grandson Blake Wilcox, sisters Joy McDonald and Joanne Wampler.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bellevue Medic 1 or Evergreen Hospice.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
