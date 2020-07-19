Daniel Clinton Rolcik



Daniel Clinton Rolcik passed away on July 10, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on June 21, l934 to Mae & John Rolcik. He spent his early years in Cle Elum, Wa. & high school years in Graham, Wa. graduating from Kapowsin High School. After serving two years in the Navy he attended Central Wash U & the University of Washington, graduating in 1960.



Dan had a 30 year career as a stockbroker at UBS (Paine Webber).



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill & is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane, his children Cheryl and Mike and grandson Blake Wilcox, sisters Joy McDonald and Joanne Wampler.



A private family service will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to Bellevue Medic 1 or Evergreen Hospice.



