Daniel E. Kurtz



Daniel E. Kurtz, born August 12, 1948, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2020, his wife, son and brother by his side.



Dan was born in Alaska to Erwin and Vivian Kurtz. In 1968, after graduating from East Anchorage High, Dan joined the Army. He was then stationed in Germany where he made many life-long friends. In 1972, he made Seattle his home. Dan was involved in the early years of the Alaskan King Crab industry. He fished with his Uncle Joe Kurtz on his boat, The Amatuli. He then joined the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1976, becoming an Engineer in 1979. Dan married Marta in 1990. In the 30 years that they were married, they traveled many roads on their motorcycles, frequently taking trips to Sturgis, the southwest, Canada, and all around WA state.



A life on the move full of diverse experiences and culture taught Dan a love for people and conversation. There was a seat at his table for everyone. In 2011 he and Marta opened Grumpy D's Coffee House in Ballard. Through Grumpy's, they built a home-away-from-home for their neighbors. When he couldn't make coffee anymore, Marta took over and he began cultivating the community he cared so much about. The shop became a haven for artists, musicians, and the surrounding neighborhood patronage. Now, it's a place where people share their lives, their work and ideas, and their support for the arts and the community with the same fervor Dan viewed life.



Dan is survived today by his wife Marta, son Dylan, brother, Richard, sister Becky, nieces and nephews Breena, Shannon, Reid, Rowan and Piper, his dog Blue, & every artist whose work he hung on the walls, and every musician he invited in to play a song. He is survived by his community, his legacy, and his contribution to the world around him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store