Daniel E. Roberts
Our beloved brother Dan died peacefully on October 28, 2019 at the age of 75 at Enso House on Whidbey Island. Dan was born in Seattle to Lester and Opal Roberts on August 13, 1944. He attended Seattle Prep, graduated from Gonzaga High School in Spokane, and attended the University of Washington with a major in Russian. He was an accountant for the Department of Social and Health Services working compassionately with his clients to resolve issues. His passion for travel led to Russia, India, and Africa. And in Seattle, he had season tickets to the Ballet, Symphony, and Opera. He was an enthusiastic volunteer teacher to students who were learning English as a second language; in addition he tutored struggling students to improve their reading skills. He studied and practiced Buddhism. Dan with a big heart, adopted rescue dogs providing them the unconditional love they needed. He is preceded in death by his brother Jim, and survived by his three sisters; Mary Ann Boulanger, Tacoma; Bette McCullom, Burien; and Judy Marti, Coupeville, along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019