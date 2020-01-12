|
|
Daniel Eugene Peterson
Daniel Eugene Peterson, Seattle Community College instructor from 1966 to 1993, passed away on December 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Born in Missoula, MT on May 14, 1929 to Rev. Daniel and Florence Peterson, but raised in Collee Dam, WA. The 1947 graduate of Mason City High School played quarterback and worked for the youth conservation corps. Dan attended the University of Washington, graduating with a BA in History 1951, and married music major Shari Palmer in 1952. Dan won a Rotary Fellowship to the University of London School of Economics. First child Scott was born while in London. Dan taught history at Cheney High School, then Bremerton High School. He became a college professor at Olympic Junior College. Another son, Kevin born in 1956, and daughter, Siri in 1958. MA in History 1959. Another teaching position at Highline Community College in 1963 and a fourth child, Bret born in 1964. The family moved a final time to Seattle in 1973. Dan taught history at Seattle Central Community College, 1966-1990's; for more than a decade he served as Social Sciences Division Chair.
In retirement he enjoyed serving as historian on the Columbia River Boat- Queen of the West, for 7 years, providing interpretation of regional events and locations to tourists while traveling on the stern-wheeler from Portland, Oregon to Lewiston, Idaho, and out to the mouth of the river at Astoria!
Dan became involved in religious ecumenicalism when his father served as minister of the Grand Coulee Dam construction camp church, was an adviser and editor to a study that became known as Roots and Branches; it told the complete story of Washington State's religious heritage. He was involved as an active member of University Baptist Church from the 1990's until its closing in 2017.
Dan had a lifelong appreciation of music, which he and Shari shared together.
Preceded in death by his wife Shari, (2011) of fifty-nine years, as well as by son Scott (1975) and son Kevin (2016). He is survived by daughter Siri Shapiro (Tony) and grandchildren, Chelsea, Rachel Pearson, (Drew), Daniel, and Nate, and by son, Bret Peterson, of the greater Seattle area, as well as by cousin, Carole Barnes, of Van Nuys, California.
The family gathered informally to honor Dan's memory, and welcomes reflections-Barton Family Funeral Service-
Monetary donations may be made to the WSSRA, which Dan gave many tireless hours to securing teacher pensions. Their website https://wssra.org/index.php/resources#wssr-foundation. Future teachers of Washington state will appreciate your generosity, as would the Dan Peterson family.
We thank you in advance!
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020