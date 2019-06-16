Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Daniel F. "Dan" Nolan

Daniel F. "Dan" Nolan Obituary
Daniel "Dan" F. Nolan

Dan was born on January 4, 1930 in Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel, County Kerry, Ireland, he passed away on June 12, 2019 in Seattle.

Dan immigrated to the U.S. in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. Dan served 31 years with the King County Sheriff's Department.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; and grandson, Daniel. Survived by his five children, Tom (Frida), Dan (Luz), Tim, Eileen, John (Crystal); grandchildren, Tami (Jon), Brendan (Mackenzie), Christina (Anthony), Siobhan (Brian), Sean (Alexa), Riley, Danielle and Gavin; and great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Nolan.

His family remembers him as a hardworking, loving and dedicated father. Everyone who knew him unanimously remembers him as a charming gentleman.

Funeral Mass will be held

Thursday, June 20th at 11:00 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church

322 N 175th St, Shoreline 98133

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
