Daniel "Dan" F. Nolan
Dan was born on January 4, 1930 in Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel, County Kerry, Ireland, he passed away on June 12, 2019 in Seattle.
Dan immigrated to the U.S. in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. Dan served 31 years with the King County Sheriff's Department.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; and grandson, Daniel. Survived by his five children, Tom (Frida), Dan (Luz), Tim, Eileen, John (Crystal); grandchildren, Tami (Jon), Brendan (Mackenzie), Christina (Anthony), Siobhan (Brian), Sean (Alexa), Riley, Danielle and Gavin; and great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Nolan.
His family remembers him as a hardworking, loving and dedicated father. Everyone who knew him unanimously remembers him as a charming gentleman.
Funeral Mass will be held
Thursday, June 20th at 11:00 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church
322 N 175th St, Shoreline 98133
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019