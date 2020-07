Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel Jackson Sorg



August 22, 1969 ~ July 9, 2020



Age 50, Daniel passed away Thursday in Seattle. He has a son,



Jason; mother, Vicky and 2 brothers, David and John and 2 sisters Katherine and Madeline.



