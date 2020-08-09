1/1
Daniel James Larsen
Daniel James Larsen

Daniel J. Larsen passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 as the sun rose over his beloved view of the water from his Whidbey Island home of 15 years. He was surrounded by his family during his last moments. Dan considered Whidbey Island his second home, spending his summers on the beach since he was a child.

Dan was born to Arthur Larsen and Gerda Thorsheim Larsen on May 28, 1945. He was born at Swedish Hospital and grew up in Ballard, Washington. He attended Ballard High School and graduated from Seattle Pacific University where he met the love of his life, LeAnn Fogg Larsen. Dan and LeAnn were married on July 19, 1969 and shared 51 loving years together. They resided in Shoreline, Washington with their two sons. It was important to Dan that he create memories for his family surprising them with summer trips, teaching them how to crab, fish and dig for clams on Whidbey Island and raising them in a Christ centered home. Dan began his career with his father, uncles, and cousins at Duwamish Shipyards in south Seattle. He later moved to work at Fishing Vessel Owners where he was part owner and Comptroller. He retired in 2012, however he remained an active member of their board.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gerda Larsen, and his sister Luana. He is survived by his beloved wife LeAnn; sons Michael Larsen of Austin, Texas and Jason Larsen of Bothell, Washington; their spouses Jenny and Emily; and 5 granddaughters Abbie, Hailey, Brooke, Madeline, and Mackenzie as well as 8 nieces and nephews. An online celebration of life will be held in the upcoming weeks. A small private seaside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dan's name to the Island Church of Whidbey or to a Glioblastoma brain cancer research foundation of your choice.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at

www.whidbeymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whidbey Memorial Funeral & Cremation Service
746 NE Midway Boulevard
Oak Harbor, WA 98277
(360) 675-5777
