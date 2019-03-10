Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Ledbetter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel James Ledbetter

Born May 5th, 1956 in Missouri, Dr. Daniel Ledbetter was raised with his two sisters by Fern and Floyd Ledbetter in Orlando, Florida. He flourished in the Sunshine State and was inspired by his uncle and namesake, Dr. Daniel Wisely, to pursue a career in surgery. He earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Florida. While there, he played for the UF soccer team and became a life-long Gator fan.



In 1981 he moved to Seattle for his General Surgery residency at the University of Washington. While working as 'trauma doc' at Harborview he met his future wife, Dr. Sandra 'Sunny' Juul, a pediatric resident. They married on February 29th, 1984 and had two beautiful children. He completed his fellowship in Pediatric Surgery at the UW in 1991 and was triple Board-certified in Surgery, Pediatric Surgery and Surgical Critical Care.



He worked at the University of Chicago and the University of Florida but ultimately returned to Seattle in 2000 where he worked at Seattle Children's Hospital until his death. At the UW and SCH, he dedicated his time and energy to caring for patients and their families, mentoring surgical residents and fellows, and teaching medical students. His trainees and colleagues will remember a leader who embodied humility, grace, truth and excellence.



Dan died unexpectedly on Wednesday February 27th, 2019 while on vacation in Thailand with his wife of 35 years. Together with Sunny he spent his last week exploring the temples of Angkor Wat, riding elephants, taking cooking classes, and receiving the blessings of Buddhist monks. He lived a full and meaningful life and will be remembered as a wonderful husband and father who had a passion for World Cup soccer, golfing rain or shine, weekend walks at Marymoor park with his beloved golden retrievers, wine tasting, and non-fiction.



Dan is survived by his wife who will love and cherish his memory forever as well as by his two children, Kelly - who is continuing his legacy as a surgical resident at the UW and Brian - who inherited his dad's broad intellectual curiosity and dedication to family. His sisters share his love of teaching and mentorship: Nancy as a STEM instructor in North Carolina and Susan as a family practice physician in Florida.



Dan's memorial will be held on Saturday April 13th, 2019 at Lake Union Cafe in Seattle (doors open 11am, service at 11:30am, followed by reception until 3pm). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Dan's deeply held causes: the UW Medicine Scholarship Fund or S.O.D.A. Marymoor Park. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019