Daniel James Masters
1951 - 2020
Daniel James Masters

Daniel was born January 15, 1951 in Renton, WA to James A. and Marie C. Masters and died August 5, 2020.

He enjoyed fishing and playing the drums. In fact, he began playing at the young age of 13, who through plain old natural born talent and with so much heart and soul for music topped off with his excellent third part, vocal harmony, that by the age of 16 he and a couple of friends got together to form a band, and so the start of his musical career.

He is survived by his sister, Lisa Masters Carpenter and her husband Cork Carpenter, nephews, Clinton Betts, Michael Ferong Masters, Jeremy Phillips and niece, Brittany Masters.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald G. Masters, mother, Marie C Masters, father, James A. Masters and sister, Lori M. Masters.

Arrangements are with Greenwood Funeral Home.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
350 Monroe Ave Ne
Renton, WA 98056
4252551511
