Daniel James Masters



Daniel was born January 15, 1951 in Renton, WA to James A. and Marie C. Masters and died August 5, 2020.



He enjoyed fishing and playing the drums. In fact, he began playing at the young age of 13, who through plain old natural born talent and with so much heart and soul for music topped off with his excellent third part, vocal harmony, that by the age of 16 he and a couple of friends got together to form a band, and so the start of his musical career.



He is survived by his sister, Lisa Masters Carpenter and her husband Cork Carpenter, nephews, Clinton Betts, Michael Ferong Masters, Jeremy Phillips and niece, Brittany Masters.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald G. Masters, mother, Marie C Masters, father, James A. Masters and sister, Lori M. Masters.



Arrangements are with Greenwood Funeral Home.



